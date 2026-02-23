/Dhurandhar 2: Here's why fans are convinced that Emraan Hashmi is Bade Sahab

After the success of Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar is currently gearing up for the sequel, which is slated to release next month. While viewers are excited to watch the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character Hamza, speculations around the mysterious antagonist Bade Sahab are also circulating on social media. But did Letterboxd just reveal that Emraan Hashmi is set to play the main villain?

Emraan Hashmi to play Bade Sahab?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is said to gain massive success just like the first part. The buzz around the new role has intensified after fans discovered Hashmi's name among the cast for a brief moment. Since then, several theories have been circulating.

Letterboxd listing goes viral

The viral entry showcased several returning cast members, including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi. Among the new additions that caught the attention of netizens was Hashmi’s name. But no character details were mentioned.

The screenshots quickly went viral on Reddit and X, with fans speculating that Hashmi could be playing Bade Sahab, a character frequently referenced in the first film.

Sharing his excitement, one user wrote, "Damn, it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world, and we are just living in it." While another said, "Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented….watched Haq recently and found him equally good in the movie." "I want to understand how even cameo or special cast is allowed to revealed? Wont this spoil the whole surprise," read the third comment.

However, there has been no official confirmation made yet about Hashmi joining the cast of Dhurandhar.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to continue Hamza Ali Mazari’s revenge arc following the death of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. The sequel will also reveal the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character. As per reports, Raj Zutshi and Yami Gautam have also joined the cast.