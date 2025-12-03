/Dhurandhar: Not one but four action directors have choreographed the sequences in Ranveer Singh’s film

Dhurandhar has one of the most ambitious action teams seen in a mainstream Hindi production. Instead of relying on a single action director, the film brings together four specialists—Aejaz Gulab, Sea-Young Oh, Yannick Ben, and Ramazan Bulut—each from a different school of stunt design. The choice is intentional; the scale of the film required action that felt distinct from one sequence to the next, which demanded a combination of skills that rarely overlap in Indian cinema.

From the first look of the film to the power-packed trailer, audiences have been introduced to carefully crafted action sequences that demonstrate the scale and precision of the stunts. Sources close to the production indicate that the film features complex set pieces and sequences designed with technical planning to ensure each moment stands out.

Each action director contributes a distinct layer to the film’s action language. Aejaz Gulab brings classic Indian practical action with large outdoor units, precise vehicle work, and controlled collisions. Sea-Young Oh adds Korean close-combat precision, emphasizing proximity, sharp hits, tight rhythm, and tension-driven choreography. Yannick Ben expands the film’s movement with European parkour-style transitions, multi-level chases, complex aerial rigging, and fluid spatial geography. Ramazan Bulut complements this with European-Turkish close-quarters realism built on footwork, body weight, and tactical positioning. Together, they shape an action style that blends Indian physicality, Korean sharpness, European mobility, and Turkish realism into a seamless whole.

The film’s action sequences are designed with meticulous planning, ensuring every punch, chase, and stunt is distinct. Dhurandhar presents its sequences as structured cinematic set pieces, creating an experience that engages audiences at every turn.

Dhurandhar features a stellar ensemble cast headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. This high octane action thriller is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production is ready to set the stage for a cinematic storm in theatres on 5th December 2025.