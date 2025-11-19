/Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh a 'chameleon' as she watches Dhurandhar trailer

Ranveer Singh has always been praised for her versatility. No two roles of the actor are the same. His new film, Dhurandhar, which is up for release next month, has created a lot of buzz, not just for its trailer and impressive cast but also for Ranveer Singh, as fans are eager to watch him on the big screen after a gap of two years.

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar’s trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai. The trailer launch event was attended by Aditya Dhar, the director of the film, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, along with Ranveer. The trailer was met with great excitement both at the event as well as on the internet.

As Ranveer shared the trailer on Instagram, his wife Deepika had the perfect reaction to it

Deepika Padukone reacts to the Dhurandhar trailer

Ranveer posted the action-packed trailer of Dhurandhar on his Instagram, writing, “This time……it’s personal. #DhurandharTrailer Out Now! In Cinemas 5th December.”

His wife, actor Deepika, gushed about Ranveer’s ability to transform for each role and commented, “‘The Chameleon’ is back!!! (fire emojis).”

Celebrities react

Not just Deepika, but other celebrities also praised the Dhurandhar trailer. Priyanka Chopra commented with a “Woah” and a blast emoji, while Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Boom,” with smiling and blast emojis.

Aditya’s wife, actor Yami Gautam, also left fire emojis in the comments section.

Aparshakti Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar, Maheep Kapoor, Mouni Roy and other celebrities also commented, praising the trailer.

About Dhurandhar