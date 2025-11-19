/Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh a 'chameleon' as she watches Dhurandhar trailer

Deepika Padukone had the perfect reaction for her husband Ranveer Singh as the trailer of his upcoming film Dhurandhar was unveiled on Tuesday. Singh returns to the big screen after a gap of 2 years.
Ranveer Singh has always been praised for her versatility. No two roles of the actor are the same. His new film, Dhurandhar, which is up for release next month, has created a lot of buzz, not just for its trailer and impressive cast but also for Ranveer Singh, as fans are eager to watch him on the big screen after a gap of two years.
On Tuesday, Dhurandhar’s trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai. The trailer launch event was attended by Aditya Dhar, the director of the film, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, along with Ranveer. The trailer was met with great excitement both at the event as well as on the internet.
As Ranveer shared the trailer on Instagram, his wife Deepika had the perfect reaction to it
Ranveer posted the action-packed trailer of Dhurandhar on his Instagram, writing, “This time……it’s personal. #DhurandharTrailer Out Now! In Cinemas 5th December.”
His wife, actor Deepika, gushed about Ranveer’s ability to transform for each role and commented, “‘The Chameleon’ is back!!! (fire emojis).”
Not just Deepika, but other celebrities also praised the Dhurandhar trailer. Priyanka Chopra commented with a “Woah” and a blast emoji, while Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Boom,” with smiling and blast emojis.
Aditya’s wife, actor Yami Gautam, also left fire emojis in the comments section.
Aparshakti Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar, Maheep Kapoor, Mouni Roy and other celebrities also commented, praising the trailer.
Also read: Aditya Dhar’s ‘18-hour shift’ comment goes viral: Internet calls it a dig at Deepika Padukone
Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film is reportedly a spy thriller. Ranveer’s character’s name has not been revealed in the trailer, but it seems he plays a RAW agent in the film. The film was officially launched in 2024 and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5 this year. Dhurandhar also features Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.