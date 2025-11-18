/Dhurandhar trailer X review: Netizens laud Ranveer Singh action-packed starrer, say 'Blockbuster loading'

One of the most anticipated films of Bollywood, Dhurandhar, will be released in December, and fans are already hyped up to watch it. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film introducing the characters of a star-studded cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, among others. Let's delve into knowing the verdict of the netizens.

Netizens' reaction to the Dhurandhar trailer

Since the unveiling of the Dhurandhar trailer by the makers, it has already created a wave of excitement among fans. Packed with high-octane action with grim intensity. One user wrote, "What a mad trailer. Lengthy 4-minute trailer and still cut this brilliantly. It looks insane, easily one of the finest & most interesting action trailer cuts in years. Brutal, raw, and unapologetic...#Dhurandhar is about to go crazy."

Another user wrote, "After Animal, no trailer hit me like this. Definitely experiencing this madness on the big screen."

“Classy & cinematic, impressed by the sheer scale and intensity of the Dhurandhar trailer. Crisp visuals and a gripping tone – cinema lovers are in for a treat,” wrote the third user.

What is the story of Dhurandhar?

According to early reports, the movie is based on the thrilling mission of India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, or the renowned army officer Major Mohit Sharma. The film is reportedly inspired by real-life incidents, global conflicts, and covert operations of RAW.