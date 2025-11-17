/Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to be released in two parts? Here’s what we know

Fans can't wait to watch Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated action-thriller Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it is said to be one of the biggest films of Indian cinema this year. Apart from the characters' first looks, netizens are also talking about their run time. While it's set to be released on December 5, reports suggest that Dhurandhar may have a second part that is believed to arrive in 2026.

Dhurandhar Part 2?

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have “toyed with the idea” of releasing the film in two installments. "There have been reports that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga. Hence, the film, which will be released on December 5, will be the first installment. It’ll end at a decisive point and the story will then continue in the second part," a source told the portal.

The report further said, "It is said that director Aditya Dhar has shot extensively, and the film has shaped up really well. But since it’s very lengthy, they have toyed with the idea of breaking it into 2 parts. If this is the plan, then Dhurandhar’s part 2 will arrive next year, preferably in the first half."

However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Trailer release on November 18

The makers have confirmed that the trailer of Dhurandhar will be unveiled on Tuesday. It was initially scheduled for November 12, but was postponed following the Delhi Red Fort car blast. The grand event will happen in Mumbai with around 2,000 fans.

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, director-producer Aditya Dhar, and producers Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar will be present at the release.

About Dhurandhar