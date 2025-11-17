/Rasha Thadani to make Telugu debut alongside Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni?

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadan, who made her entry into acting with the Bollywood film Azaad alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn, is now all set to make her Telugu debut. The film, tentatively titled AB4, will star Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni. Let's delve into it to know more details.

All about Rasha Thadani' in Telugu debut film

Director Ajay Bhupathi announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Make way for the gorgeous & talented #RashaThadani in Telugu Cinema. Stay tuned to witness her magnetic screen presence and performance in #AB4.”

Rasha also took to Instagram and wrote, "New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andari prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you, @dirajaybhupathi sir, for this opportunity. Chala is excited to start this journey! #AB4 #TeluguDebut"

Soon, netizens took to social media to express their excitement for the new milestone. One user wrote, "Rasha Thadani’s entry into Telugu cinema is an exciting moment. Her charm and talent are sure to add fresh energy to AB4, and the team behind the film makes it even more promising. Looking forward to seeing her shine on screen." Another user wrote, "Will be the best pair." "Wait...whattt", wrote the third user.

All about film AB4

The film is tentatively titled AB4. Earlier announcing the project, the makers wrote, “From the heart of the hill....rises a love story that's raw, rugged and real. Introducing #JayaKrishnaGhattamaneni in an @DirAjayBhupathi film. #AB4 Title and more details soon.” Not much has been revealed by the makers about the film.

About Rasha Thadani