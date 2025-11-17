/Who is Rachit Singh? Huma Qureshi shares a romantic moment with rumoured boyfriend at Himesh Reshammiya’s Concert | Watch

Huma Qureshi is not only currently making a buzz for her performances in Delhi Crime 3 and Maharani Season 4, but has also made social media talk about her dating life. Recently, the actress was spotted at Himesh Reshammiya’s concert in Mumbai with her rumoured boyfriend, Rachit Singh, and fans can't get over their adorable moment.

Huma-Rachit's cute moment goes viral

In the viral video, Huma can be seen dressed in a blue denim co-ord set, enjoying the concert. While she is chatting and laughing with comedian Munawar Faruqui near the barricades, Rachit Singh, standing behind her, leans in and wraps his arms around the actress. He then plants a sweet kiss on Huma's forehead, instantly melting hearts online.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Chirag Paswan says his biggest takeaway from his brief acting career was friendship with Kangana Ranaut

In another video, the duo can also be seen vibing Himesh’s popular song Hookah Bar along with Munawar Faruqui, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

When did the rumour start

This is not the first time they have been spotted together. Rumours also suggest that the couple is secretly engaged. In October, the pair attended a Diwali party together, and they also walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the screening of Thamma.

Who is Rachit Singh

Born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Rachit Singh is an actor and model. As per a report by Moneycontrol, He moved to New Delhi in 2012to pursue modelling, then in 2016, he shifted to Mumbai to start his career in entertainment. His IMDB profile also states that Rachit is an acting coach as well.

Over the years, he has conducted more than 100 workshops and worked with several Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and Gulshan Devaiah. He also appeared in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Thamma.

Huma Qureshi’s work front