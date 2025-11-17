/New OTT releases this week (17–23 November 2025): From Bollywood to Hollywood, full list of movies and web series on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Are you looking to binge-watch some upcoming releases at home this week? We have got your back. As the next week of November kicks in, OTT platforms are gearing up with a power-packed lineup of new films and shows. From the iconic Family Man Season 3 to Landman 2, there’s something for every mood. Here’s the full list of new releases on Netflix, Prime Video, and more between 17 and 23 November 2025. So, grab your popcorn tub and enjoy.

Bollywood OTT releases this week

Dining with the Kapoors

Release date: November 21, 2025



Where to watch: Netflix

If you are keen on listening to Bollywood gossip, Dining with the Kapoors is the best show for you. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan Jain, this family documentary brings together Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and others in a candid and humour-filled celebration of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

Ziddi Ishq

Release date: November 21, 2025



Where to watch: JioHotstar

Releasing on November 21, this marks the return of Raj Chakraborty. Ziddi Ishq is a romantic thriller that revolves around love, obsession, and emotional turmoil. It features Aaditi Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Barkha Bisht, and the story showcases Mehul, a simple Bengali woman whose unwavering love for Shekhar Da spirals into a darker, consuming obsession.

The Family Man - Season 3

Release date: November 21, 2025



Where to watch: Prime Video

Finally, the wait is over! Manoj Bajpayee is returning as Srikant Tiwari in the next season of the popular series. The Family Man is one of India’s most beloved spy thrillers, and this season, Srikant faces a new threat, a conspiracy brewing in Northeast India that could push the nation towards a war. Alongside Manoj, the cast includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma, Gul Panag, and Sundeep Kishan.

International OTT releases this week

Landman - Season 2

Release date: November 16, 2025



Where to watch: Paramount+