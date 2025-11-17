/New OTT releases this week (17–23 November 2025): From Bollywood to Hollywood, full list of movies and web series on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

OTT viewers get ready to watch the latest releases this week. From the highly anticipated Family Man season 3 to gripping drama in Ziddi Ishq. Here's the full list of movies and web series on Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
Are you looking to binge-watch some upcoming releases at home this week? We have got your back. As the next week of November kicks in, OTT platforms are gearing up with a power-packed lineup of new films and shows. From the iconic Family Man Season 3 to Landman 2, there’s something for every mood. Here’s the full list of new releases on Netflix, Prime Video, and more between 17 and 23 November 2025. So, grab your popcorn tub and enjoy.
Release date: November 21, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
If you are keen on listening to Bollywood gossip, Dining with the Kapoors is the best show for you. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan Jain, this family documentary brings together Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and others in a candid and humour-filled celebration of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.
Release date: November 21, 2025
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Releasing on November 21, this marks the return of Raj Chakraborty. Ziddi Ishq is a romantic thriller that revolves around love, obsession, and emotional turmoil. It features Aaditi Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Barkha Bisht, and the story showcases Mehul, a simple Bengali woman whose unwavering love for Shekhar Da spirals into a darker, consuming obsession.
Release date: November 21, 2025
Where to watch: Prime Video
Finally, the wait is over! Manoj Bajpayee is returning as Srikant Tiwari in the next season of the popular series. The Family Man is one of India’s most beloved spy thrillers, and this season, Srikant faces a new threat, a conspiracy brewing in Northeast India that could push the nation towards a war. Alongside Manoj, the cast includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma, Gul Panag, and Sundeep Kishan.
Release date: November 16, 2025
Where to watch: Paramount+
Landman Season 1 broke the viewership records as Paramount+’s most-watched global premiere. Set in West Texas, this western oil drama stars Billy Bob Thornton, reprising his role as Tommy Norris. He will be navigating the explosive aftermath of Monty Miller’s death and the power struggles within M-Tex Oil. The show is all set to dive deeper into the lives of billionaires, roughnecks, and the ruthless chase for oil fortunes. The new season will air across 10 episodes through January 2026. It also stars Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, and Demi Moore.