/Temperature of Love to My Strange Hero: K-dramas featuring Jo Bo-ah you can binge-watch

South Korean actress Jo Bo-ah's versatility in acting is wide and of different genres, be it romance, fantasy, melodrama, and action thrillers. Her roles in popular shows include Tale of Nine Tailed Fox, Military Prosecutor, and My Strange Hero, among others. Here are a few of the shows she has been part of.
Sweet Stranger and Me revolves around a flight attendant who returns to her hometown and visits her mother's grave. Later, she meets a young man who introduces himself to her as her mother's husband.
The action show tells the story of Do Bae-man and Cha Woo-in, two military prosecutors who work together to fight corruption in their organization and seek vengeance against sinister individuals.
The fantasy romance show Lee Yeon, a mythical creature, who strives to protect humans from supernatural threats while searching for the reincarnation of his lost love. He soon crosses paths with a woman bent on exposing him.
The show follows the story of a lawyer who is bound by a centuries-old curse and becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom. How love blossoms between the duo forms the main crux of the story.
The melodrama show is about a long-missing heir, who returns with lost memories, love, and suspicion entwined; is he truly Hongrang, or a stranger disturbing hearts and family ties?