LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Temperature of Love to My Strange Hero: K-dramas featuring Jo Bo-ah you can binge-watch

Temperature of Love to My Strange Hero: K-dramas featuring Jo Bo-ah you can binge-watch

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 14:44 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 14:44 IST

Jo Bo-ah made her acting debut in 2011 with a small role in the daily sitcom I Live in Cheongdam-dong on cable channel JTBC. This was followed by a hosting gig on the audition programme Made in U (also on JTBC). Here are a few of the shows she has been part of.

K-dramas featuring Jo Bo-ah
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

K-dramas featuring Jo Bo-ah

South Korean actress Jo Bo-ah's versatility in acting is wide and of different genres, be it romance, fantasy, melodrama, and action thrillers. Her roles in popular shows include Tale of Nine Tailed Fox, Military Prosecutor, and My Strange Hero, among others. Here are a few of the shows she has been part of.

Sweet Stranger and Me
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Sweet Stranger and Me

Sweet Stranger and Me revolves around a flight attendant who returns to her hometown and visits her mother's grave. Later, she meets a young man who introduces himself to her as her mother's husband.

Military Prosecutor Doberman
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Military Prosecutor Doberman

The action show tells the story of Do Bae-man and Cha Woo-in, two military prosecutors who work together to fight corruption in their organization and seek vengeance against sinister individuals.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Tale of the Nine-Tailed

The fantasy romance show Lee Yeon, a mythical creature, who strives to protect humans from supernatural threats while searching for the reincarnation of his lost love. He soon crosses paths with a woman bent on exposing him.

Destined With You
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Destined With You

The show follows the story of a lawyer who is bound by a centuries-old curse and becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom. How love blossoms between the duo forms the main crux of the story.

Dear Hongrang
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Dear Hongrang

The melodrama show is about a long-missing heir, who returns with lost memories, love, and suspicion entwined; is he truly Hongrang, or a stranger disturbing hearts and family ties?

Trending Photo

Cricket’s unluckiest moments: Meet five batters who got run out on 99
5

Cricket’s unluckiest moments: Meet five batters who got run out on 99

From Tokyo to Delhi: The 7 most populated cities on Earth in 2025 — Check the full list
7

From Tokyo to Delhi: The 7 most populated cities on Earth in 2025 — Check the full list

5 lowest victory margin at Eden Gardens in Test cricket
5

5 lowest victory margin at Eden Gardens in Test cricket

What is 'Mother of Satan'? Was the volatile explosive Triacetone triperoxide used in Red Fort blast?
6

What is 'Mother of Satan'? Was the volatile explosive Triacetone triperoxide used in Red Fort blast?

IPL 2026 retention list: 5 biggest high-value releases
5

IPL 2026 retention list: 5 biggest high-value releases