/Lilly Singh flies to India for a star-studded podcast season; details inside

Lilly Singh, award-winning actor, writer, producer, and gender-equality advocate, is back in India for another big project. After global stars like Travis Scott, Enrique Iglesias, and Ed Sheeran, she is another international celebrity ready to make headlines with her official visit.

A source close to the 37-year-old star confirmed that Lilly will be filming the biggest season of her podcast, Shame Less With Lilly Singh in India. "Lilly is coming to India to shoot the biggest season yet of her acclaimed podcast Shame Less With Lilly Singh, which is powered by Unicorn Island Fund — her non-profit dedicated to championing girls and women worldwide and changing how their stories are told."

The source further adds, “A massive, glittering lineup of India’s top superstars has already confirmed to film with Lilly for this season. The list is being guarded closely, but insiders describe it as one of the strongest guest rosters ever assembled for an international podcast filmed in India.”

When will the filming begin?

Lilly has already landed in India on Sunday morning and is all set to head straight into a tightly packed week-long schedule. Filming is said to take place day and night, as she will collaborate with celebrities from Indian entertainment, business, sports, and more.

In a year where some of the world’s biggest global artists have chosen India as a key stop, Lilly’s visit continues the momentum. Another source adds, “Everyone from Hollywood is coming to India — the interest is unbelievable. And now Lilly is arriving to create something truly special. This season is going to be huge.”

A wider guest list

The previous seasons of Shame Less With Lilly Singh saw Bollywood stars such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sidharth Malhotra, but this time the guest list is expanding.

A production member shared, “Lilly is planning a diverse guest list. It won’t be limited to Bollywood. She wants voices from different fields who represent today’s India.”

About Lilly Singh

Born and brought up in Toronto to Punjabi parents, she gained popularity as “Superwoman” on YouTube and has become one of the most popular South Asian creators. Talking about her accomplishments, Lilly has over 14 million subscribers, Forbes-list earnings, a bestselling book, a documentary, and a late-night talk show under her belt. Her podcast, Shame Less With Lilly Singh, has already garnered over 35 million views.