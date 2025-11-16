/Veteran actor Prem Chopra discharged from hospital in Mumbai

Bollywood veteran actor Prem Chopra, best known for his villainous roles, has reportedly been discharged from the hospital. Earlier, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for age-related issues. Read to know more details.
Bollywood veteran actor Prem Chopra, who was admitted on November 8 for chest congestion, has reportedly been discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Mostly known for his villainous roles in Hindi cinema during the 1960s through 1990s. Let's delve in for more details.
Reportedly, as per the actor's family, Prem Chopra reached home after treatment at the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday.
Earlier, as per the report of IANS, doctor Jalil Parker had stated the actor's condition, "Prem Chopra ji was admitted to Leelavati Hospital two days ago under the care of his family cardiologist, Dr Nitin Gokhale. He has a heart condition and has also developed a viral and lung infection, for which I am part of the treating team. He is not in the ICU; he is in a regular ward and is not in a critical condition.”
Born in Lahore, Punjab Province, British India (now in Pakistan), and raised in Shimla after the Partition of India, Chopra initially worked in journalism and appeared in Punjabi films before transitioning to Hindi cinema.
Over the years, Prem Chopra collaborated with many leading actors. As Hindi cinema evolved, he successfully transitioned from villainous to character and comic roles, continuing to appear in films and television well into the 21st century.
His breakthrough role came with Shaheed (1965), followed by acclaimed performances in films such as Upkar (1967), Bobby (1973), Do Anjaane (1976), and Kranti (1981). His famous dialogue “Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra” from Bobby became one of the most memorable lines in Hindi film history.