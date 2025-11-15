/Bella Hadid opens up about her battle with chronic illness, 'The medical anxiety is...'

Supermodel Bella Hadid has once again opened up about her difficult journey with chronic illness. On November 14, the 28-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share how living with Lyme disease takes an emotional toll on her. Reportedly, she has fought with this condition for over a decade.

Bella Hadid on Lyme disease

She was first diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in 2012 at age 16. Bella shared two posts on social media. In the first story, she reposted a meme that said, "When your chronic illness is chronic illness-ing and someone says, ‘it’s always something with you’ like… yes… one might say the illness is… chronic."

In the second story, the supermodel reshared a post from influencer Alexandra Wildeson about the "duality" of chronic illness, and wrote, “The medical anxiety is soooooo real. Thank you for putting every one of my thoughts and daily situations into one swipe. The truuuuuth!”

About Bella's recent struggles

In September this year, Bella posted photos from a hospital bed, connected to IV bags, undergoing treatment for Lyme disease. "I’m sorry I always go MIA. I love you guys," she wrote while sharing about her health update. A few days later, she shared photos of herself walking on a treadmill and wrote, "first day in the gym in a long time. Getting my stamina back."

Bella Hadid's mother supports her at “every step of the way”

Bella's mother, Yolanda Hadid, who has also struggled with Lyme disease, continuously supports her daughter. A few months ago, she shared a post saying, "Watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me. The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone." She also called her a "warrior," adding, “I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes.”

This is not the first time Bella Hadid has spoken about her Lyme disease. She has openly documented her years-long struggle with symptoms including joint pain, anxiety, and extreme fatigue. In the year 2023, following 100 days of intensive treatment, Bella said she felt "finally healthy" for the first time in years.