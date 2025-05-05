It is finally official! After months of speculation about their alleged relationship and several public spottings, Gigi Hadid has made her relationship with actor Bradley Cooper Instagram official. The supermodel shared a series of photos from her 30th birthday celebrations on social media and the Hollywood actor features in them prominently.

Gigi confirms her relationship with a kiss

The photos had one thing sepcial. In one of the pictures Gigi can be seen kissing Bradley. The image featured the couple in front of the model's three-tier chocolate birthday cake.

Gigi wore a white top and had her hair in a slicked-back bun as she cupped Bradley's face while they kissed. The 50-year-old actor has been dating Hadid for about a year but this is the first time that the couple has made it to the gram together or confirmed the rumours of their relationship.

"I feel so lucky to be 30. I feel so lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I'm so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!" She also thanked her followers for their support and said she felt "blessed to feel so loved," Gigi wrote in the caption.

More about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

The couple were first seen together in October 2023, dining at Via Carota in New York City's West Village. Since then, their relationship has steadily grown.

A source told People earlier this year that the couple are taking it and happuy with what they are. They reportedly spend time with each other's families and children.

Bradley shares an 8-year-old daughter with model Irina Shayk while Gigi has a 4-year-old daughter with singer Zayn Malik.

