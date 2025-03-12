Gigi Hadid and beau Bradley Cooper are going strong. The two have been together for over a year now and the model confirmed recently that she’s in a happy space with him.

In her Vogue cover story for the month of April, Gigi Hadid opened up about dating actor Bradley Cooper. She revealed how they met at a backyard party for their mutual friend’s kid and how their romance is still going strong.

Gigi Hadid loves this about partner Bradley Cooper

She said, “I respect him so much as a creative. I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

Bradley helps her explore new things. Gigi revealed how Bradley reintroduced theatre in her life. Bradley Cooper has previously starred in Broadway. “Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life,” she said.

In a “very happy” relationship with Bradley Cooper, Gigi said this relationship came at the right time. “I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential.”

She added it’s important to find “someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”

Gigi and Bradley met at a kid's backyard party

Hadid and Cooper each have children with their previous partners. Gigi Hadid has a daughter with Zayn Malik, and Bradley Cooper has a daughter with ex Irina Shayk.