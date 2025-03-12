Scarlett Johansson has no plans of joining social media, neither X nor Instagram – even if it’s for promoting her films.

In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Scarlett Johansson revealed that the Universal Pictures emailed her asking if she could join Instagram to promote their latest film together, Jurassic World: Rebirth. Not convinced with having a social media presence, Scarlett passed on the request because she didn’t feel like she could stay true to who she was.

Scarlett Johansson won't join Instagram

“I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they’re like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of “Jurassic World: Rebirth?”‘ Johansson said. “I get a lot of pressure to join social media.…I think is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn’t feel like I could.”

She added, “The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That’s the key ingredient,” she added. “So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I’m not. And I think the film will do fine.”

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: It's Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in the world of Dinosaurs

Scarlett Johansson will be seen headlining Jurassic World Rebirth alongside Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. The film was directed by Gareth Edwards with script by screenwriter David Koepp.

If Jurassic stint proves worthwhile for Scarlett, it could give her yet another mega franchise hit after her Marvel films on Black Widow. Her character Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame. She then appeared as Black Widow for the last time in a prequel movie.

Speaking about the fandom she’s received for Black Widow, Scarlett said, “Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay? They just don’t want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’ Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let her go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment,” of her Marvel fans.

Jurassic World Rebirth will release in theatres on July 2 from Universal Pictures.