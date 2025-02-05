Welcome the dinosaurs into your world again! The first trailer of the much-awaited Jurassic movie - titled Jurassic World Rebirth is here.



The movie starring acting stalwarts Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali is the seventh film in the three-decade-spanning cinematic franchise.

Advertisment

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer

Set five years post Jurassic World Dominion, the trailer takes the audience again into the world where the humans are again set to invade the world of dinosaurs for their new research or the betterment of mankind.

Starting with Scarlett Johansson, who plays Zora Bennett, an operations expert, who has joined to head a mission that would be beneficial in saving countless lives. Zora is joined by Jonathan Bailey, who plays palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, and Mahershala Ali, who portrays Duncan Kincaid. Together, they embark on the deadliest mission to extract DNA from the three largest dinosaurs. However, their mission takes a deadly turn when they are attacked by the large creatures.

Advertisment

Also read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps poster created with AI? Marvel responds to rumours

The cast of the movie includes Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, Philippine Velge, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda and Bechir Sylvain.





The official synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth reads: “Five years post-‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.”

Advertisment

Also read: Sean Diddy Combs sued by two women, alleging he assaulted them at Trump Hotel

Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by Jurassic Park's original screenwriters David Koepp and Michael Crichton, the movie is set to hit the theatres on July 2.

Patrick Crowley and Frank Marshall are producing alongside Steven Spielberg, who directed Jurassic Park, and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, is the executive producer.