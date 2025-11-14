Sarah Jessica Parker will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes 2026. The award acknowledges heroutstanding contributions to television on or off screen." Each year, the prestigious award honours individuals with a distinguished television career. The award will be presented to Parker during a new annual prime-time special ahead of the main ceremony scheduled to take place in January.

The Golden Globes organisation named Parker as the recipient on Thursday. Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, said, "Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award," and added that the actress had a “trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen has left an indelible mark on popular culture. We are honoured to celebrate her extraordinary contributions to entertainment.”

Golden Eve event to honour Parker, Helen Mirren

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actress will be honoured during Golden Eve, a new special dedicated to celebrating recipients of the Carol Burnett Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award. This year, British actressHelen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The special is scheduled to air on January 8 on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

About Sara Jessica Parker

Parker is best known for her portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series Sex and the City and its sequel, And Just Like That. She has also worked in films like Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, Failure to Launch, The First Wives Club, Ed Wood and Mars Attacks.

About the Carol Burnett Award

The award was first introduced in 2019 to honour individuals who have contributed to television both ‘on or off screen’. Previous recipients include Ted Danson, Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy, and Ellen DeGeneres. Carol Burnett herself was the inaugural recipient.

Parker has been one of the most influential names in the American Television industry thanks to her roles as Carrie Bradshaw in SATC. The Golden Globes organisation emphasised her "outstanding contributions to television on or off screen" as central to her selection.