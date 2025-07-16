Nicolas Cage reflects on his brief relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I don't think I passed the mom test'

In a recent interview, actor Nicolas Cage opened up about his brief relationship with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker. The two dated for a short time in the 1990s. They had met while filming the 1992 romantic comedy Honeymoon in Vegas. The actor shared how he met Sarah Jessica Parker one time and how he failed to leave a good impression. Parker had spoken about their relationship while appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The Russian Tea Room dinner that went wrong

Speaking to E! News, Cage said, "I cared about Sarah, but I don't think I passed the Mom test. I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room, and I don't know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket, which I still have or my sinusitis, but I didn't hear from her again."

Cage's and Parker's current relationships

Sarah Jessica Parker is married to actor Matthew Broderick; the couple married in 1997 and have three children together. Nicolas Cage has been married five times and is currently married to Riko Shibata. The couple married in 2021 and welcomed their first child in 2022.

Upcoming projects for Cage and Parker

On the work front, Nicolas Cage has four projects in his lineup, the first of which is the western action thriller Gunslingers. The French-American co-produced horror film The Carpenter's Son, the drama film The Prince, and finally, he will be playing the lead in a biopic on the life of legendary NFL coach Richard Madden, where he will be co-starring with Christian Bale. The movie will be directed by Oscar winner David O. Russell and will focus on Madden and his involvement in the development of the popular NFL video game franchise.

As for Sarah Jessica Parker, she is currently starring in the Sex and the City spinoff series And Just Like That..., and is set eleven years after the events of Sex and the City 2.