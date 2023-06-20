Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That'... return

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker says Kim Cattrall`s surprise cameo on And Just Like That.... was "nostalgic" and brought "a lot of joy" despite their long-running feud.



The actress, 58, who returns as Carrie Bradshaw in the show, is famously said to have fallen out while filming the original Sex and the City series, which led to Kim, 66, not appearing as a regular character in the new spin-off series, despite her SATC castmates Cynthia Nixon, 57, and Kristin Davis, 58, signing up to reprise their roles of Miranda and Charlotte, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"It`s been a lot of joy. We`ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we`ve, you know, approached characters that hadn`t been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it`s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it`s been a lot of joy," Sarah told the Daily Mail about Kim`s brief comeback as sex-obsessed publicist Samantha in the series.



Kim had previously said she wouldn`t come back to the show`s AJLT spin-off, with her last appearance in the franchise in the second SATC feature film in 2010.



She is now set to appear in a cliffhanger finale for the second season of `AJLT`.



`Variety` has reported she shot only one scene for the episode and filmed it in one day in March.



Sarah and Kim were reported "never friends" throughout the filming of HBO`s six-season SATC and its two subsequent film versions. It was reported Sarah`s apparent more extensive pay packet for playing Carrie and being an executive producer on the show was one of the main causes of their alleged fallout.



In 2018, Sarah was accused by Kim of exploiting the death of her brother. The actress` younger sibling Chris, 55, took his life and was found dead that year after he went missing from his home in Alberta, Canada. After announcing his passing, Kim thanked her fans and SATC colleagues for their support.



Four days after posting that message she raged at Sarah online - criticising her for "reaching out" amid her grief and accusing the actress of being cruel. Kim said, "You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I`m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your `nice girl` persona."



The actress also said Sarah`s "continual reaching out" was "a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now." Kim`s post linked to an article in the New York Post from October 2017 that detailed the feud between the stars which culminated with a dispute over whether to produce a third SATC movie, which Kim said she didn`t want to film.

