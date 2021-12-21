Chris Noth sexual assault case: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis respond

Actor Chris Noth's 'And Just Like That....' co-actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have issued a joint statement over sexual assault allegations against the actor.

The three leading stars of the show have expressed their support for the women who have shared their 'painful' experiences with the actor.

Noth who starred as Mr Big in the HBO series 'Sex and The City' and had a brief appearance in its reboot 'And Just Like That...' has been accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate encounters that took place in 2004 and 2015.

In a joint statement, Parker, Nixon and Davis shared a statement on social media Monday in which the actors said they ''commend'' the women who have come forward.

''We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,'' the message from the trio reads.

Noth has in a previous statement denied the allegations levied on him, terming them as 'categorically false'. He has claimed that the encounters were consensual.

Noth has been subsequently dropped from the show 'The Equalizer' on Monday. He has also been dropped from A# Atists Agency amid the allegations.

Noth's character, Mr Big was killed off in the premiere episode of ' And Just Like That...', which aired on December 9.