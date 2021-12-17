'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth aka Mr Big accused of rape, assault; denies allegations

If you are a fan of ‘Sex and the City’ series, this will definitely break your heart as Mr Big aka Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

The actor has denied the allegations. He claims that the sexual encounters were purely consensual.



In a statement, Chris Noth said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.” Read Spider-Man: No Way Home review here

Chris Noth has played an important role in ‘Sex and the City’ and as the show got a reboot with ‘And Just Like That’ last week, he came back in the news for his comments on Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s feud. Also, following a shocking development for his character Mr Big on the show, Chris Noth starrer in a Peloton advertisement produced by Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort marketing company.

Also read: Twitter slams Ben Affleck as he blames alcoholism on ex wife Jennifer Garner

Yearender 2021: Celebrity couples who made their romance official this year

Meanwhile, for the sexual assault, Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two separate women. The women don't know each other but said that ‘And Just Like That’ brought up painful memories, prompting them to come forward with their stories.

While one woman is accusing the actor of rape that took place in 2004, the other claims he assaulted her in 2015.