Spider-Man: No Way Home movie review: This one's for all the Spidey fans!

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is a film for the Spidey fans but if you’re not someone who’s diligently followed each film from the franchise and other Marvel superhero films, then worry not because there’s a lot for you too.

A cinematic experience in every right, director Jon Watts’ Spider-Man film is one you’ll not forget in a long time. It has all the ingredients it takes to make a commercial film – action, VFX, all the supervillains that each Spider-Man faced, Doctor Strange who does his magic, Spidey-MJ love angle and so much more that will not let you slip through the film even for a second.

The film picks up from where it left off in the last film ‘Far From Home’ in which Mysterio reveals Spider Man’s true identity and blames the drone attack (previous film’s reference) to him. This leaves the world divided in whether they support the local neighbourhood Spider Man or consider him a vigilante. When this starts impacting his personal life and equations with people he loves (May, MJ, Ned Leeds), he goes for help to Doctor Strange. That only leads to more confusion and opens the multiverse for a few seconds. What happens next is all the supervillains from Spider-Man’s franchise, that we have grown up on, come to Tom Holland’s Earth while he knows nothing about them because he’s not their Spider Man. My Spider-Man! Zendaya's sweet message for Tom Holland will surely win your heart

The film packs a lot of punch and the VFX effects are just crazy from a sequence that stars Doctor Strange and Tom Holland fighting over sending the villains back to their dimension to one where Tom Holland fights off all the supervillains including Green Goblin, Sandman, Dr Octopus and many others who have escaped to our reality. The film yet never loses touch with its soul and makes every character well rounded and with a purpose. Even the villains are scripted in a way that you feel for them, thanks to scriptwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers who give us a wholesome film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film lives up to its famous dialogue of "with great power comes great responsibility" as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man emotes like a human. Tom stands solid as Spider-Man and so does his love interest Zendaya as MJ. Doctor Strange aka Benedict Cumberbatch and Green Goblin aka William Dafoe are powerful in every scene.

The film truly caters to the audience who get what they expected from the much-hyped and well-deserved Sony/Marvel film. A howling and hooting audience in the theaters prove that the makers did get it right.

