Great news! Stan Lee's Indian superhero Chakra to get its own NFT collection called Chakraverse

Remember Indian superhero Chakra The Invincible? There is news that a limited edition NFT collection called Chakraverse will be launched later this month to honour what would have been the 99th birthday of its co-creator Stan Lee.

The Chakraverse collection will feature 7000 unique Charaverse art pieces based on the characters from the comics. The comics was created by Stan Lee with Sharad Devarajan and Gotham Chopra a decade ago, spanning cartoons and comic books.

In a statement, Stan Lee, back in 2012 had said, “I have always been fascinated by Indian culture. It’s so philosophical and rich in tradition and morality. I’ve written countless superheroes of every nationality and every part of the world before, I’ve even created many heroes from other planets and galaxies, but Chakra The Invincible is the first superhero I am creating specifically for the Indian market.”

“As a young child, Stan Lee’s work shaped my life and spoke to me in a way that no other author or creator ever has, and probably ever will. To be able to create a superhero with Stan was like being asked to paint a canvas with Da Vinci or write a poem with Shakespeare – it was quite simply one of the greatest joys of my life,” said Devarajan, co-founder & CEO of Graphic India.

The NFTs come from Lee’s POW! Entertainment and Devarajan’s Graphic India and have been conceived with tech company Orange Comet, in collaboration with GuardianLink.io and BeyondLife.Club.

The auction for the NFT collection will take place December 27–29 via a dedicated website.