Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection records highest-ever bidding in India

Amitabh Bachchan debuted his non-fungible token or NFT and received the highest ever bidding of its kind in the country. This could possibly be the next big thing as celebrities move forward to collect these digital assets.

Amitabh Bachchan has become the first Bollywood star to launch his own NFT collection. The star’s NFT collections of ‘Madhushala’, autographed posters and collectables, have received bids worth Rs 3.8 crore ($520,000) during the first day of auction.

According to PTI, Madhushala NFT is the poem collection of the actor’s father recorded in the superstar’s own voice. The auction also features seven autographed posters from his iconic movies and six of the ‘punks’, NFT art and poster collection. Another feature in this NFT is a ‘Loot Box’ worth $10 each, in which buyers an assured art piece from the NFT collection. There are 5,000 units of the Loot Box, which got sold out on Tuesday itself. Also read: Tamil film 'Jai Bhim' sparks anti-Hindi controversy for a scene featuring Prakash Raj

As per Beyondlife’s website, “The Amitabh Bachchan NFT is a set of limited edition digital collectible featuring the Bollywood superstar. It includes some of the most exclusive creations featuring the superstar… Like poetry in his voice, vintage posters, digital art and “Big B Punks"."

The auction that started on November 1, Monday, is set to close on November 4, Thursday.

What is NFT?

Meanwhile, for those wondering what NFTs are, it’s a one-of-a-kind digital asset that represents real world objects such as music, art, in-game articles, videos or even social media posts. Since they are non-fungible, NFTs can not be interchanged with anything else as it is unique and irreplaceable. These digital tokens have been around since 2014.