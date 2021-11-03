Trend Watch: Look your best this Diwali with our top picks for this festive season

Come Diwali and it’s time to bring your best game to functions and parties with custom sarees, specially curated accessories, monochrome or peppy colours, functional yet stylish garments that make you stand out from the crowd.

To make it easier this Diwali, we have specially curated some ideas for your stellar outfit -- from bags to shoes and ofcourse that attire that makes you look your best. We spoke to some fashion designers who give their word on what will work and what won’t this Diwali as we all come out of our closets courtesy the pandemic taking a backseat thankfully.

Our Diwali 2021 prediction for what's hot and what's not:

What to wear:

It's all about free flowing silhouettes and easy fabrics this festive season. Fashion designer Arpita Mehta swears by vibrant lehengas, soft prints and intricately embroidered dresses that she feels are a charming and multifunctional choice that works well for many different occasions. Arpita says, "An easy, free-flowing cape set paired with the right accessories would make for one of the easiest and elegant outfits for this festive season. Apart from this, you could also go for printed organza lehengas or an embroidered sharara set for a soft glam look which will definitely make you stand out in the crowd."

For Archana Jaju, being effortless is key this season or any other. She emphasises on combining style with comfort -- something that never goes out of fashion. Fashion designer Archana says, "Timeless and classic silhouettes create an effortless look that adds a lot of glam to one’s ensemble. This season, the festive trends are dominated by a plethora of prints and handmade motifs, which are statement-making and truly elegant."

She adds, "You can opt for hand embroidered kurta sets which are a great combination of style and comfort. Along with this, a traditional handwoven kalamkari saree gives a pure sense of minimal and understated elegance."

Known for authentic handcrafted luxury pieces, Shanti Banaras want you to bring the Diwali swag in brocade. While brocade has been a hit for years now, nothing speaks elegance and luxury than the humble garment that can be paired easily with almost anything. They say, "In recent times, Diwali party has become one of the most celebrated events of the festival. People indulge in feasts and enjoy the Diwali exuberance. With multiple Diwali parties lined up, you need multiple outfits to flaunt this festive season so "bring on the desi Diwali swag in brocade”.

The brand adds, "To contemporise the brocade kurta with a pair of palazzos add a printed dupatta and some traditional jewellery to complete the look. If all else fails, opt for the whole nine yards. Apart from being one of the most elegant pieces of clothing, they also flatter almost any body type. Try long slits, sheer or mesh, there are multiple varieties of shararas to style for Diwali. Ultra-comfy and edgy, this style has been the talk of the fashion town and also a celebrity-loved trend. The best way to flaunt your sharara look is by teaming it up with short kurtis."

Since Diwali is for all, we can't ignore fashion trends for men. Fashion designer Kunal Rawal says, "I think the landscape of fashion has changed due to COVID. This year, in my opinion, will see a lot of rebellion, when it comes to fashion. People have been restricted in 2020 and will now seize the opportunity to stand out. Earlier men wanted to stand out because they were attending larger occasions but with weddings and events becoming smaller and some moving to digital platforms like zoom, men are looking for pieces that do more justice while looked at up close. How a garment shoots and looks on camera has become far more important, so our tone and tone and 3D geometric handwork pieces are the ones that are really trending right now.

Kunal adds, "This year people are going to go for sheen over shine! You will see a lot of this in our pieces in the form of metallic highlighting. We’ve seen a big shift in our consumers. Men nowadays are looking for pieces that really help them represent themselves so I think they will explore more in terms of colour pallets than in terms of sequence. We will see a lot of new embroideries and rich thread work because people are looking for pieces that look nice up-close. Micro motifs is a big trend this festive season as they make pieces more wearable and repeatable without them looking like a repeat."

How to accessorise:

Diwali is never complete without some added bling and jewellery plays a major role in bringing the oomph factor up. Be it the classic like polki, kundan and jadau or contemporary settings of diamonds and precious or semi precious stones -- every year jewellery dictates an outfit choice in a subtle manner. Jewellery designer and founder of Vandals, Vandana Jagwani says, "As we are slowly coming out of the pandemic, sustainability and value has become the key. Adding to this, everything is becoming shinier, brighter and happier. Opulent cocktail rings with intricate detailing are a stand out element in any outfit and subtly add glamour. Neckpieces with statement pendants and geometric diamond earrings would be a notable trend this festive season, accompanied by stacked diamond neckpieces to add a touch of exquisiteness."

You can also pair your swarovski bracelets or chokers with that Indo-western outfit to look stunning while keeping it understated. Big and chunky gold jewellery is definitely a no-no this Diwali. Keep it shining and classy, ladies or gents!

If you're not a fan of jewellery, you can also accessorise with a statement bag that lifts up the mood of the outfit. A monochrome bag or a peppy festive colour like hot pink or deep red/maroon can instantly lift the spirit of the outfit. Straw bags are also a hit this season so you can try that if your outfit is of neutral or bude tone. You can also creatively use belts on sarees, tunics or kaftans for that much needed zing. Just mix and match and you'll know what works for you.

Complete that look with footwear:

You can never go wrong with a polished, classy footwear that can work well in both casual and formal outings. While Diwali calls for bringing all the guns out, we say keep it safe and stylish than going overboard and spoiling the look.

Celebrity hit designer and a go-to for many in Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, designer Aprajita Toor feels this year on Diwali, it's all about shimmery embellishments. The designer says, "Fashion trends are constantly changing and developing. This year, the trends are inclined towards glitter, shimmer and a lot of bling in the form of colour tones or embroideries. Zardosi embroideries along with swarovski embellishments can make up for any event or soiree."

She, however, has a solution for those who are not keen on investing on new pair of footwear for the festivities as she ads, "For the ones who find keeping up with constant changing trends challenging, always keep a pair of metallic tone heels or flats. They are never out of vogue irrespective of the trends."

