Tamil film 'Jai Bhim' sparks anti-Hindi controversy for a scene featuring Prakash Raj

Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’ has found itself in the middle of a controversy for a scene featuring actor Prakash Raj who slaps a man for speaking in Hindi. Soon after the film came out on streaming platform Amazon Prime, the issue took the shape of a social media controversy with netizens calling out the actor for participating in such a scene and the film for showing something disrespectful towards one of the Indian languages.

It propagates anti-Hindi sentiment wrote one user, “I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil… Honestly this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it (sic),"

I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil



Honestly this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 1, 2021 ×

Many others echoed his sentiment while others defended the scene as they argued that the man in the scene was slapped by Prakash Raj for trying to “get away with speaking in Hindi" such that the character played by Raj would not understand him.

Watch: Lahore based man sings Puneeth Rajkumar's hit songs, wins hearts on social media

#JaiBhim So hindians Advising that prakash raj slapping scene was unnecessary...Fine..so what abt this scene in scam 1992...Spewing Hate on Tamil using a Tamil character so that it doesn't look its against Tamil..How cheap...so keep this as a counter for that scene. #hindi #Tamil pic.twitter.com/0tZY2sqGuC — MohammedTanveer (@Tanveer27101995) November 2, 2021 ×

I think Prakash Raj is acting a role of Linguistic fanatic ,which is a reality in a Southern State as well as some Hindi speaking states. https://t.co/pwXHSKwwfG — C.Prabhakar Rao, DQAS (Retd) (@ChepurRao) November 3, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised the film and released a statement on Monday appreciating it. He also expressed his admiration for advocate Chandru, whose life events inspired the film Jai Bhim. He went on to say that the film reminded him of his own time in prison when arrested in 1976 during the Emergency period.

Also read: Lady Gaga looks like a piece of art as she poses nude for magazine cover

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' vs 'RRR': Will the clash between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli be averted?