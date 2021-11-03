Lady Gaga looks like a piece of art as she poses nude for magazine cover

Lady Gaga serves some looks as she featured on the cover of Vogue magazine in its Italian edition.

The 35-year-old star stunned in November’s edition of Vogue Italia in a fittingly dramatic shoot by famed photographer Steven Meisel. She also fronts the December issue of British Vogue.

While in the British Vogue cover, she is styled by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful who dressed her in “something fabulous” as she’s seen in Schiaparelli Haute Couture which is closely inspired by a 1930s perfume bottle from the fashion house’s archives.

Inside the issue, Gaga models more high-octane couture, from a colorful patchwork matador jacket affixed with one of Schiaparelli’s now-signature golden nipples to an explosion of pink-and-white tulle ruffles by Tomo Koizumi.

In one photo, she has even stripped down to nothing and looks like a piece of art herself. Her many tattoos are on display.

Also see other pictures from the shoots: