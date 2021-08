Wealth, style and power and high fashion of Italy’s wealthy Gucci family! Ever since the 'House of Gucci' went on floors in Rome and subsequently when the trailer released, fans have been drooling over Lady Gaga and her glamorous looks. Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani who was tried and convicted for the murder of her ex husband Maurizio Gucci.

From her wedding dress to the red date gown, Gaga's scintillating outfits from the trailer makes us fall in love with the '80s fashion all over again!