Watch: Lahore based man sings Puneeth Rajkumar's hit songs, wins hearts on social media

They say cinema transcends boundaries. Such is the case for Lahore based Ajmal Mughal, who is a mechanic by profession but also an ardent fan of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.



The actor's sudden death last week due to cardiac arrest left the entire country in mourning. Mughal, who has been a fan of the actor for years, paid a unique tribute to the actor by singing some of his hit songs.



The video of the Pakistani singer singing songs from the movies of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has gone viral on social media.



Ajmal Mughal has made a video of him singing the popular song 'Neene Rajakumara' from 'Rajakumara' movie.

Fans of the actor have shared the video on social media praising the singer and marvelling at the fact that Puneeth even had a fan in Pakistan.



Ajmal Mughal said in his post while singing the song that Kannada is a difficult and sweet language. "I like to sing it and the best thing is that I enjoy singing it without knowing the meaning."



Ajmal has also sung 'ninnindale' from the film 'Milana'.



Ajmal, in fact, has been singing songs of various Kannada hits since 2012. He spoke to Indian Express and said, "I heard that Puneeth Rajkumar was not just a good actor, but also a great human being. It is a great loss. Art doesn’t have borders and I am also as devastated as Kannadigas across the world with the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar."

"I have been uploading songs since 2012 and the comments section would often be flooded with abuses and hate messages. Many used filthy language to abuse me just because I was from Pakistan. But after the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar, my videos went viral and I have been receiving comments of appreciation and invitations to sing in Kannada music reality shows," he said.



Mughal is a big fan of Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and has also sung some of Nigam's Kannada hits like 'Ninnindale Ninnindale Kanasondu Shuruvaagidhe’ from the movie Milana in 2008.



Puneeth Rajkumar, a star in Kannada films, died on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was only 46-years-old. He was cremated on Sunday with full state honours.