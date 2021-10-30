Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar, the philanthropist: A man with a golden heart

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar continues to set an example even after his death. Rajkumar died following a massive heart attack on October 29. Following his father's footsteps, the actor's eyes, too, were donated.



A team of doctors performed the procedure within a six-hour window after his death, tweeted actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa.

"While I was at hospital to see Appu Sir, a medical group came to remove his eyes in 6-hour window after death. Appu Sir - like Dr Rajkumar & @NimmaShivanna - donated his eyes," the actor tweeted.

Urging everyone to donate, he further added, "following in their footsteps & in Appu Sir's memory". ''We must all pledge to donate our #eyes as well. I do so''.

I do so

Rajkumar, a bright star of Kannada cinema, was not only an amazing actor but also a kind and humble human being who was known for his humility. In his life, the actor has contributed to many social causes and donated generously to charities and foundations.



The now-deceased star was involved in philanthropic work along with his mother at the Shakti Dhama ashram in Mysore and founded the Bengaluru Premier Futsal team.



Rajkumar also contributed to the nation's fight against Covid-19 by spreading awareness and donating money. As per reports, Rajkumar had donated over $5 million to the CM Relief Fund to help his home state in its fight against COVID-19.

Kannada actor @PuneethRajkumar met and handed over a cheque for Rs 50 Lakh as contribution to the CM Relief Fund.



He has appealed to all his fans and the people of Karnataka to contribute to the fund, stay indoors and stay safe.#KarnatakaFightBack #Covid_19

In 2019, when North Karnataka was reeling under a dire flood situation, Rajkumar had donated to the CM Natural Calamity Relief Fund.

Rajkumar was reportedly involved with 26 orphanages, free schools, 16 old age homes. He was also a part of Kannada-medium schools, and had always emphasized on the importance of girl-child education.



Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, was the son of South Indian matinee idol, Dr. Rajkumar. He was known for hits like 'James', 'Power' and 'Rajakumara'. He was also a playback singer, anchored TV shows and had produced films. Married to Ashwini Revanth, he has two daughters.

Even though Rajkumar passed away way too soon, but, he will live on in everyone's memories for his humility and generosity towards mankind.