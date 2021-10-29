Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away: Dulquer Salmaan & other celebs pay heartfelt tribute

Indian actor and Kannada cinema superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as Appu, passed away at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest.



As per the reports, Rajkumar was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital on Friday, October 29, after the actor began experiencing chest pain at the gym.

Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise has left a huge void amongst his fans and colleagues. Many celebrities including Superstar Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood, Producer Boney Kapoor and others have expressed their grief.



Sharing his condolence, actor Chiranjeevi wrote, "Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!"

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. 💔

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021 ×

💔💔💔 One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021 ×

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021 ×

Cannot believe what I’m hearing 😔 Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar. 💔😞 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 29, 2021 ×

Shockedddd #RipPuneethRajkumar

This is devastating

All the strength and prayers to the family during this difficult time 💚 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) October 29, 2021 ×

Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021 ×

The actor is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters.