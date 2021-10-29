Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passes away: Dulquer Salmaan & other celebs pay heartfelt tribute

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Oct 29, 2021, 03:35 PM(IST)

Puneeth Rajkumar dies aged 46: Celebs pay tribute Photograph:( Twitter )

Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise has left a huge void amongst his fans and colleagues.

Indian actor and Kannada cinema superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as Appu, passed away at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest. 

As per the reports, Rajkumar was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital on Friday, October 29, after the actor began experiencing chest pain at the gym. 

Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise has left a huge void amongst his fans and colleagues. Many celebrities including Superstar Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood, Producer Boney Kapoor and others have expressed their grief. 

Sharing his condolence, actor Chiranjeevi wrote, "Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!"

The actor is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters.

