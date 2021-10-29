Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar dies after suffering a cardiac arrest

One of the leading stars of Kannada cinema Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack. The actor-singher was rushed to Vikram Hospital on Friday morning when he complained of chest pain.



According to Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru, Puneeth`s condition was serious when he was brought in.



"Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to the hospital, treatment on in ICU, " Dr Ranganath Nayak had informed the press.

Comedian, actor Danish Sait was one of the first few who confirmed the news of his death on social media. Calling Puneeth his mentor, Sait wrote an emotional tribute for the actor.

Puneeth, 46, was the son of matinee idol Rajkumar. He was known for hits like 'James', 'Power' and 'Rajakumara'. He was also a playback singer, anchoredTV shows and had produced films. Married to Ashwini Revanth, the couple has two daughters.

Puneeth started his acting career as a child actor. In 1985, he won the Best Child Artist at National Film Awards for his role in the film 'Bettada Hoovu'.

His elder brother Shiva Rajkumar is also a well known Kannada star.

