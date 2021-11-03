Leonardo DiCaprio shockingly heckled, screamed at by a woman at COP26 summit

In a bizarre incident, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio who was seen attending the COP26 conference in Glasgow was screamed at and verbally heckled by an Australian woman.

Leonardo was spotted on the second day of the environmental conference when the US President Joe Biden was to announce to the world leaders that the US will cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030. As the actor approached the main hall, the actor was swamped with photographers and fans when the Australian woman screamed and lunged at him.

The woman shouted a message about fracking on Indigenous people's land in Australia. She yelled, “Leo, talk to Indigenous people about fracking on their land!' the woman yelled, metres from the star who describes himself on his Instagram bio as an 'actor and environmentalist.”

Leonardo DiCaprio was dressed in a suit and black mask as he kept his head down while all this commotion took place.

#COP26 Global Methane Pledge aims to catalyze action & strengthen support for intl. methane emission reduction initiatives. Those joining the Pledge agree to take action towards reducing global methane emissions at least 30% by 2030, which may eliminate over 0.2˚C warming by 2050 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 2, 2021 ×

The woman further yelled, “Mr DiCaprio, talk to indigenous women in Australia about fracking practices on their land! The government just gave $50million to frack their country. The Australian government is fracking their land.”

Leonardo DiCaprio's security personnel then had to make a circle around him for protection and at one point had to subtly push away the woman as she tried to approach him. In a video that has surfaced from the chaos, she was heard yelling in the background as he reached the escalator to go to the main hall.

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, George-Amal Clooney: Star Couples who have huge age gaps

Meanwhile, the Australian woman has been identified as Rikki Dank. She runs an Aboriginal art gallery, Lajarri, in Dubai. She is a Karanjini Gundanji woman who has campaigned against fracking on her family's traditional land.

For those unversed, fracking is a technology used to increase the flow of oil and gas to a well, achieved by pumping fluid down the well at high pressure to open tiny cracks in the target rock reservoir. The technique is designed to increase production and reduce the total number of wells needed to develop a resource.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio-produced wildlife adventure series to stream on YouTube

Also read: When Sharon Stone paid for 21-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio in film