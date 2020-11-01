Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, George-Amal Clooney: Star Couples who have huge age gaps

Hollywood star Leonardo Decaprio has always managed to keep his personal life private. Leonardo, '45' and Camila Morrone '23' have actually been dating since December 2017 and their first public appearance at the 2020 Oscars. The couple has faced a lot of criticism for their 23 years age difference. Last year, firing back at the trolls, Camila shared several pictures of Hollywood power couple Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, who similarly shared a 25-year age gap and wrote, "A love like this."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Age gap: 13 years
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been together for 23 years now. The couple met on the set of an Australian TV show in 1995 and had a crush on each from the show set. The actor was just 28 years old when he tied the knot with his lady love, who was 41 at the time. However, just weeks after meeting her on the show set, Jackman admits he realized, "we were going to be together for the rest of our lives."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Katherine McPhee and David Foster
Age gap: 34 years
Hollywood famed music producer David Foster married for the fifth time with Katherine McPhee, who is literally half her age. The couple first met when she was a 21-year-old competitor in 'American Idol' and he was her mentor on the show. After knowing each other for years, they first sparked romance rumours back in 2017 but didn’t make their official debut as a couple until the Met Gala the following year. Foster and McPhee are expecting their first child, the twosome tied the knot in London on June 28, 2019
(Photograph:Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Age gap: 10 years
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were quite in the news for sometime for their 10 years age gap. The couple got married in a glitzy ceremony in 2018. The singer proposed the Bollywood diva after just two months of dating and they were married within the year. The couple first met at the 2017 Met Gala.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jay-Z and Beyonce
Age gap: 12 years
The music superstars Beyonce and Jay-Z have always kept their relationship away from the spot light. The couple started dating back in 2001, when she was just 20. Seven years later they married in a top-secret New York City ceremony. The power couple who is worth almost a billion dollars together share three children together: Blue Ivy Carter, who was born in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir, whom they welcomed in 2017.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shocked the entire world when they started dating first in 1999. The couple who share the same birthday and 25 year age gap married in 2000 and since then have welcomed two children together, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16. Douglas once spoke about Zeta-Jones, saying "God bless her that she likes older guys."
(Photograph:Twitter)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Age gap: 17 years
George and Amal Clooney met in 2013 and married just a year after dating in the year 2014. The couple shares twins Alexander and Ella, ''I thought she was beautiful, and I thought she was funny and obviously smart,” George said in an interview, and then joked that Amal ''probably thought I was old.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Age gap: 26 Years
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin who recently welcomed their fourth child started dating in 2011. The couple got married just a year later in 2012. "I hit the jackpot as far as that's concerned, because I wound up having a lot of kids with a woman who's a great mom," the 'SNL' star said.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar
Making it to the list is evergreen couple of Bollywood, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. The 'tragedy king' of Hindi cinema married her in 1966 when he was 45 and she was just 22. Despite so many hurdles in their relationship, their marriage has been strong and steady till date.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor share an age gap of 10 years between them. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is 40-year-old, her husband Saif is 50. The couple started dating on the sets of 'Tashan' and got married on October 16, 2012.