/Priyanka Chopra birthday special: A look at her most unforgettable roles from Jhilmil in Barfi to Meghna in Fashion

Priyanka Chopra turns 44 on July 18. From winning Miss World to conquering Bollywood and Hollywood, she has built an inspiring legacy as an actress, producer, and entrepreneur, earning immense love and respect worldwide.
Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur. She attained global recognition after winning the Miss World pageant and has continued to be celebrated for her stellar performances. From her National Award-winning role in Fashion to acclaimed roles in Barfi and 7 Khoon Maaf, Chopra has consistently showcased her versatility, cementing her place among Indian cinema’s finest talents.
Priyanka Chopra plays Jhilmil Chatterjee, a sensitive young woman with autism. She shares a heartwarming and special bond with deaf-and-mute Murphy Johnson, aka Barfi, played by Ranbir Kapoor. The film captures the emotional core of these two special individuals and is widely regarded as one of the finest performances of Chopra’s career.
Chopra delivered a National Award-winning performance as Meghna Mathur in the 2008 drama film, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The movie follows her journey from a small-town girl to a successful yet deeply flawed supermodel. Her compelling portrayal earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2010.
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic historical romantic drama, Chopra gave an unforgettable performance as Kashibai, the devoted first wife of Peshwa Bajirao. Even after her husband’s second marriage, she remains deeply in love with him, sacrificing her own happiness for him.
In the 2014 biographical sports drama, Chopra plays the titular role of the Indian Olympic boxer. The film traces her challenging journey from her youth in Manipur to her rise as a five-time amateur world boxing champion and as a mother.
In the 2011 dark comedy narrative, the actress portrays Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes, a wealthy, Anglo-Indian woman who marries seven times in her quest to find true love, but ends up killing six of her husbands due to their ruthless nature