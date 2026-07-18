/Bhumi Pednekar birthday special: Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Do, Bhakshak- 5 must-watch films of the actress on OTT

Where to watch: ZEE5

In this Western action drama film, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar stepped into the shoes of Indumati Tomar and headlined a film that is set in the Chambal valley and follows the story of a group of dacoits who once terrorised the Indian heartlands. From a striking visual transformation to getting into the skin of Tomar, Bhumi proved to be the right fit for the film.