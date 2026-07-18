/Bhumi Pednekar birthday special: Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Do, Bhakshak- 5 must-watch films of the actress on OTT

Bhumi Satish Peddnekar turned 37 on July 18. The actress has impressed audiences with her versatile performances in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Do and Bhakshak, proving her range across genres. Here's a look.
Bhumi Pednekar is an Indian actress who has garnered immense acclaim for her compelling performances in films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Daldal, and many more. On her birthday, revisit some of her standout roles that have cemented her status as one of the finest actresses of her generation.
Where to watch: Netflix
In 2024, Pednekkar headlined this crime thriller based on the Muzzafarpur shelter case. The actress played a struggling local journalist who begins an investigation into the dreadful cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls. The actress strongly ditched the bling and glamour to step into a dark territory.
Where to watch: Netflix
At times when actresses continue to be boxed into the specifics of glamorous roles, Pednekkar took up the dare of playing a lesbian teacher in Badhaai Do, who enters into a sham marriage with a gay police officer to pacify their families. The actress headlined a critically acclaimed film that talked about LGBTQ+, emotions, relationships and more.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In this Western action drama film, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar stepped into the shoes of Indumati Tomar and headlined a film that is set in the Chambal valley and follows the story of a group of dacoits who once terrorised the Indian heartlands. From a striking visual transformation to getting into the skin of Tomar, Bhumi proved to be the right fit for the film.
Where to watch: ZEE5
In this biographical drama, Bhumi Pednekar fueled the film’s mood by playing a no-nonsense Chandro Tomar, surprising the audience with an off-beat choice. She transformed herself into a 60-year-old sharpshooter, all while defying conventionality.
Where to watch: Netflix
Bhumi Pednekar stepped into the shoes of an overweight Sandhya in the 2015 rom-com film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and brought emphasis on body image issues and body positivity with the sole aim of cultivating more acceptance.