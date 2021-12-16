'Spider-Man: No Way Home' leaked online hours before its theatrical release in India

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest offering 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is perhaps one of the biggest releases this festive season. The makers have tried their best to pull the plugs on any possible leaks around the film prior to its release but it seems the film has made it to various torrent sites just hours before its worldwide release.



The film hits theatres across India on December 16 and worldwide on December 17. According to several reports, poor quality of the film is available on several torrent sites for download. Not just torrent sites, but several clips of the latest Spider-Man film has also found their way on Twitter. As a result, some fans are avoiding the platform for major spoilers.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has been the target of leaks for the past few months. Photos from the sets of the film have been splashed across the internet, giving out major plot details and confirming rumours about the inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the film

One of the scenes shows the battle between the previous villains' Sandman, Electro and The Lizard. Other scenes show how Tobey’s entry into the film happens. Scenes from the climax, featuring the three Spider-Man have also reportedly leaked on social media.



Despite the leak, most fans, it seems want to watch their favourite web-slinging superhero on the big screen.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' features Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead.