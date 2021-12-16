My Spider-Man! Zendaya's sweet message for Tom Holland will surely win your heart

Zendaya is gushing over her rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland.



Ahead of their big release 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the 'Euphoria' star took to her Instagram to share some heartfelt words for Holland.

Sweetly calling him “My Spider-Man, the actress shared two pictures, one featuring Tom in a spidey suit and doing stunts, while the other was Tom's childhood picture, where he was seen dressed in a Spider-Man costume and doing spidey actions.

Sony working extra to ensure no 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' leaks before premiere



“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️ @tomholland2013,” Zendaya wrote.

This is not the first time when Holland and Zendaya have sent their Spider-Man fanbase into a frenzy. Before this, in September, Tom Holland took to his Instagram handle and wished a happy 25th birthday to his co-star Zendaya.



Earlier, the actor shared a BTS photo from the sets of their presumably upcoming 'Spider-Man' film as he wished his lady love on her birthday and who he fondly addressed as his 'MJ'.

Rumours of their relationship have been doing the rounds for a while now, although both the actors have not confirmed the news. Speculations about the pair dating started after they were spotted kissing in the car earlier this year.

In an interview with GQ, Holland said recently, "I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. Adding further that he and Zendaya "sort of felt robbed of our privacy" when the pics of them kissing was all over the Internet.



Sharing further, he said, that it's not that they weren't ready to talk about their rumoured relationship, but rather, "it’s just that we didn’t want to."

"It’s not a conversation that I can have without her… This isn’t my story. It’s our story," he says. "And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."