Sony working extra to ensure no 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' leaks before premiere

Sony Pictures is working double to ensure that no leaks happen on the front of their new film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The studio took measures to ensure that whatever bits leaked online Wednesday morning, a day prior to its premiere, were removed from the internet.

It so happened that large sections of the much-anticipated film started appearing on YouTube via Spider-Man searches and soon similar pirated footages were being suggested to users.

While it can’t be confirmed what portions of the film leaked, it’s said that they were legitimate spoilers that got leaked. One such leaked segment was nearly 10 minutes of the film. A lion’s share of the leaks had foreign subtitles while some had a foreign dub. The quality ranged from super grainy to quite clear. Watch trailer here

Within minutes of these being available to watch online, Sony removed them and you could only read the message “ “Video Unavailable. This video contains content from Sony Pictures Movies & Shows, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds” as you clicked on them.

One of the most anticipated films of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as the superhero. No Way Home combines three generations of Spider-Man movies and includes previous villain actors Willem Dafoe (2002’s Spider-Man), Alfred Molina (2004’s Spider-Man 2) and Jamie Foxx (2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2). It also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and Benedict Wong.