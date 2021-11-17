Watch new 'Spider Man: No Way Home' trailer as it unveils villainous multiverse

The second much-awaited trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer dropped and we can’t contain our excitement as Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production teases what we have known for quite some time -- that it’s not going to be easy for the Spidey superhero.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker) will find himself in a villainous multiverse as he winds up being the architect of his own misery. To undo the chaos caused in his life after his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, Peter seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

This leads to cracking open a multiverse that has previous villains from ‘Spider-Man’ franchises, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s ‘Spider-Man,’ Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius from 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2,’ Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from 2007’s ‘Spider-Man 3,’ Rhys Ifans’ the Lizard from 2012’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’

We don’t know but can only hope this means we will get a glimpse of the previous Spider Man heroes too like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Watch the trailer here:

Hyping the trailer, Tom Holland said, “Trust me when I say that that is the tip of the iceberg.” So we have good enough reason to believe that there’s going to be much more in this film ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer smashes 'Avengers: Endgame’ record for most views in 24 hours

In the film, Zendaya is reprising her role as MJ, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan and Benedict Wong is Wong from ‘Doctor Strange.’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be released in theaters only on December 17.