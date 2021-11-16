Harry Styles doesn't think he's a style icon but we disagree; check out shoot pics inside

Harry Styles is back at serving us some major fashion inspiration as he posed on the cover of Dazed magazine’s winter issue. The singer is in news for his new beauty brand ‘Pleasing’.

On the cover, Harry Styles poses in the most flamboyant clothes as he looks like a vision in all of them. Kitten heels, dresses, bare chested corsets and what nots.

In one of the magazine shots, Harry Styles wears a Balenciaga coat that we think will be the highlight of their Autumn/Winter 2021 collection. Styled by Ibrahim Kamara, the singer pulled off the extravagant piece that's designed with a wedding dress-inspired silhouette. To finish, its beautifully embordered with rose motifs and trimmed with lace.

Then there’s oversized green wool sweater and a coordinating mini skirt that he sported a pair of black tights featuring white spots and a pair of onyx opera gloves. Harry is also seen in a 14th century style cream corset along with a black cutout vest.

As for his brand, Harry Styles said that he wants his products to help make people feel “beautiful”. Asked when he feels at his most beautiful, Harry said, 'I don't think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good. When people are happy and glowing, they're radiating. And that's what I think the products do, it's about helping you feel beautiful.”

