Taylor Swift, Nicole Scherzinger, Olivia Wilde: A look at Harry Styles' dating history

There's a new celebrity couple this new year. Singer-actor Harry Styles and actress Olivia Wilde sort of made their relationship official as they were spotted hand in hand at a friend's wedding over the weekend. While there has been no official confirmation from either of them, sources state that the relationship is still recent. Styles' love life has always dominated headlines - particularly when he has dated women much older than him. Here's a look at his dating history.

Caroline Flack

Styles was 17 when he fell for Caroline Flack who was 31 at that time. The two met on the sets of 'The Xtra Factor'. Flack had even mentioned in her autobiography that how Styles admitted to his feelings in various interviews and to his friends. The two reportedly dated for a few months in 2011 and ended it in Januray 2012 when Flack started getting threat messages from Styles' fans. Years later, Styles wore a black remembrance ribbon at the 2020 BRIT awards, held just days after Flack's death.

(Photograph:Twitter)