'Spider-Man: No Way Home' advance ticket sales create history

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' advance booking in India shows the craze for the upcoming Marvel/Sony film. Within three hours of tickets going up on sale, more than 50,000 tickets were sold by Indian theatre chain, PVR.

This also takes into account that the price of each of these tickets have also risen up since theatres are going fully sold for the film. At some theatres, the price of the film is more than Rs 2000 in India.

One look at the TICKET PRICING of #SpiderMan and you will rub your eyes in disbelief… At places, it’s AS HIGH AS ₹ 2200 PER SEAT… And the shows are #HouseFull in advance… Clearly indicates that moviegoers are ready to dig into their pockets for entertainers that excite them. pic.twitter.com/Bj6oYb975b — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, of the 51,000 tickets sold, nearly 37,000 are for the opening day whereas the remaining 14,000 is split between Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Watch the film's trailer here.

While we are yet to get exact figures for other two key national chains, INOX and Cinepolis, the two chains combined are expected to have sold 35,000 plus tickets for ‘No Way Home’ in advance, taking the national chain total to 85,000 with cumulative gross of 3.40 crore.

Wait, what? Tom Holland has a WhatsApp group with spidey actors Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield

EXHIBITORS REJOICING, BUT WORRIED TOO… The exhibitors are rejoicing at the HISTORIC ADVANCE BOOKING of #SpiderMan… But, concurrently, there lies a WORRISOME SCENARIO ahead… Dividing SCREENS and SHOWS between *five* major releases of 2021 will indeed be a TOUGH TASK… Read on… pic.twitter.com/ts7yn1AWDf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2021 ×

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 16 in India. We wonder if it will become the highest grossing film of the year in the country.