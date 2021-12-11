Wait, what? Tom Holland has a WhatsApp group with spidey actors Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield

There have been a long rumour about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and their cameo in the upcoming much-awaited film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', however Tom Holland, who has been busy promoting his upcoming much-awaited, has denied their appearance in the movies, but now has a major update on their friendship.



Recently, Holland revealed that he had a WhatsApp group with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Maguire played Spider-Man from 2022 to 2004, while Garfield took on the role from 2012 to 2014.



Holland with costar Zendaya appeared in an interview with BBC Radio One's and said that he's the one who created a group chat with previous Spider-Man actors.

“It’s an interesting thing, because, when you play Spider-Man, there are only three people to have done it on the big screen. And it’s quite an alienating experience. I have my friendships and my relationships with people that I can express my concerns and talk about my problems, and that sort of stuff. But there’s nothing quite like doing it with someone who has donned the suit,'' he said.

Holland added, ''And for me, I don’t know Andrew that well, but I saw him at this party and I thought I have to go and say hello. We’ve shared something that so few people have shared. And it’s interesting, we went out to another party after that and I actually bumped into Tobey, only 20 minutes later. Over the last few years, we’ve kind of been getting closer, because we’ve realized that we share something that only us three people share.”



Further, he revealed that they have a WhatsApp group together and he was the one who set it up.

“We actually do have a WhatsApp group,” Tom said. “I don’t know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago and I took his number, and then I just… Yeah, I set it up. I think I’m the only one that’s ever spoken in it.”



Revealing the message he sent in the group, he said, “What's up, other Spider-Mans, this is baby Spider-Man here! How's it going?”



'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will hit the big screens in India on December 16 and will release worldwide on December 17, 2021.