Zendaya and Tom Holland dating rumours confirmed

New couple alert! After long speculation of 'Spider-Man' co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland dating, the couple has seemingly confirmed that they’re romantically linked in real-life.



After years of denying it, the paps caught their offscreen romance while the couple indulged in a passionate makeout session in Los Angeles.



As per the pictures provided on Page Six, the 24-year-old 'Euphoria' actress and the 25-year-old 'Cherry' actor were seen sharing a passionate kiss in Holland’s Audi sports car in Los Angeles, while stopped at a red light. The couple were just enjoying the sunset drive with a bright smile and making goofy expressions.

Later, they were seen spending time with Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, hitting things are getting pretty much serious as Holland is already hanging out with the family.

Their rumours of the two dating have been in the news for years after they first worked together in 2017′s 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', but back then, Zendaya seemingly shut down rumours, tweeting, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ???"



Later, in an interview with Variety, the actress told that she and Holland were not together romantically, adding, "He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."



In 2019, Tom was rumoured to be dating Olivia Bolton until they split in April 2020, meanwhile, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi reportedly dated from 2019 to 2020. The couple is working again together in the upcoming movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the movie is hitting theatres in December 2021.