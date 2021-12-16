Yearender 2021: Celebrity couples who made their romance official this year

Superman Henry Cavill made his relationship official with his new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. Henry posted a picture, in which both can be seen playing chess and Cavill simply gazing at his lady-love.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
After months of speculation, Kendall Jenner made her relationship with American basketball player Devin Booker Instagram official on Valentine`s day. Jenner posted a white heart emoticon alongside the picture that sees the 24-year old Basketball player Devin with her near a kitchen sink slab.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love is all out. The couple started dating in late 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in February, just after Valentine's Day.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey
After months of dating and hiding the fantastic news from their fans, actor Michael B Jordan has made it Instagram official with sweetheart Lori Harvey by sharing their ultra-romantic pictures with the fans.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
Special mention: Other new rumoured love birds of Hollywood are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, although both of them have not confirmed the relation yet. As per the source, ''They were affectionate around their friends, held hands, and looked very happy,”
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck proved that they are meant for each other. The couple rekindled their romance in April and have been getting stronger ever since. In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. The couple were engaged in 2002 and made headlines as 'Bennifer' during their years together.
Their relationship came to an end in January 2004, shortly after postponing their wedding date. Lopez married Latin singer Marc Anthony, her third husband, just five months after her 2004 split with Affleck. Affleck went on to marry, and later was divorced from, actress Jennifer Garner.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi made their romance official this year. The couple sparked romance rumours in late April, then broke the internet when they were spotted making out with actor Tessa Thompson in May.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
After months of speculations, A$AP Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihanna. In an interview with GQ magazine, the rapper for the first time confirmed that he is indeed in a relationship with the 'Umbrella' singer and called her the love of his life.
The 32-year-old rapper -- born Rakim Athelaston Mayers -- gushed that Rihanna is "the one" for him.
The couple also made their red carpet debut at Met Gala this year.