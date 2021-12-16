Twitter slams Ben Affleck as he blames alcoholism on bad marriage with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck recently opened up about his divorce and alcohol addiction in a recent interview. Claiming he felt "trapped" being married to actress Jennifer Garner- with whom he shares three kids- the actor said that he would "still be drinking" if he had continued being married to Jennifer Garner.



Affleck appeared on the Howard Stern Show and said, "I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking because I was trapped."



Affleck's comments did not go down well on Twitter. Many of Twitter called the actor out for blaming his ex-wife for his addiction.



"Just because you're sober (with the help of your ex-wife), doesn't mean you can be arrogant. Which you are these days," read a tweet.

I don’t know but #BenAffleck looks like there’s something wrong with him. — Erika (@ELoves444) December 14, 2021 ×

Did #BenAffleck throw #JenniferGarner, the mother of his children, under the bus? Says he felt trapped in his marriage, blaming her for his drinking? And something like, his children’s well being is the most important thing. Has he learned nothing from all the stints in rehab? — Lisa G-S 🌻 (@hairrence) December 15, 2021 ×

#BenAffleck don't blame your drinking problem on JG. Its all YOU. — S M (@SM39696799) December 15, 2021 ×

Affleck in the interview stated that how he felt trapped in the marriage with Garner. "I was like 'I can't leave because of my kids but I'm not happy, what do I do? What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution," the actor reportedly said.

The actor married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and the two got separated in 2015. They have three children together - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.



Affleck has been to rehab three times for his alcohol addiction- 2001, 2017 and 2018. The third time, Garner had driven him to rehab. The duo had separated by then.

Affleck started dating Jennifer Lopez earlier this year. The duo had earlier been engaged in 2000.