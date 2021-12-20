Chris Noth sexual assault case: Deal to sell tequila brand not moving forward

Things seem to be going quite not in favour of Sex and the City actor Chris Noth who was recently accused of sexual assault and rape. After being dropped by his agency following the allegations, there’s bad news on the front of his tequila brand Ambhar. It was to be acquired by Entertainment Arts Research Inc. but the company is now thinking of not moving ahead with the deal.

The actor has, however, denied the allegations against himself.

The deal was reportedly worth $12 million and was agreed upon in August. It was due to be finalised last week.

In a statement, EARI CEO, Bernard Rubin said, “At this point in time it doesn’t make sense for us to move forward with this deal in light of the claims, which must be taken with the utmost seriousness.”

As for the sexual assault case, Chris Noth has been accused by two women of the crime.

We saw Chris Noth most recently in Sex and the City reboot titled ‘And Just Like That’.