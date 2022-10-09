Sarah Jessica Parker's $890 pigeon purse leaves netizens scratching their heads

Sarah Jessica Parker is taking us on a trip down memory lane with her JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch Bag. The fashionista, with her latest street look for 'Sex And The City' spin-off 'And Just Like That...', is reminding us of the days when Carrie Bradshaw used to flaunt her Judith Leiber Swan purse with steal-worthy outfits, which was actually a gift from Mr Big (played by Chris Noth).

In the paparazzi shots, Parker and Kristin Davis can be seen shooting for the second season of the HBO Max series. In her role as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker is seen sporting a khaki boiler suit, teeny-tiny Fendi ankle bag, vintage Dior sandals and holding a peculiar creature in her hand, yes we are talking about the pigeon purse, which costs a whopping $890.

Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago gave fans a sneak peek of Carrie's look on Instagram. Take a look!

Reacting to Parker's pigeon purse, one netizen wrote, "Wait what is that? A pigeon?" Another wrote, "I don't get the point of carrying Swan and Pigeon bags, really."

However, many loved Parker's idea of carrying the unique clutch. An impressed fan wrote, "This pigeon purse! With the little pigeon message bag around the ankle is so cool! but the shoes... gosh, they are fire! (sic)" Another wrote, "Eternally obsessed with the unique ways in which you style bags and so happy to see these shoes back! And with socks! (sic)" And, one user commented, "She’s updated the Swan purse then?"

Quirky bags are currently having a moment among celebs. Singer Sam Smith recently flaunted the same pigeon bag at Harris Reed Spring-Summer 2023 show during London Fashion Week.

On the professional front, Parker's film 'Hocus Pocus 2' has recently released on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, her TV series 'And Just Like That...' got renewed for another season in March this year.