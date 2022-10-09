Tom Cruise could perform spacewalk at International Space Station for upcoming film

After hanging from planes, climbing mountains and doing every possible daredevil stunt on Earth, Tom Cruise may be headed to space for a new and exciting mission. 'The Bourne Identity' director Doug Liman had a great vision in mind and he approached Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley to present his movie pitch, which includes sending Cruise to International Space Station via rocket.

Yes, you read it right. The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor could be blasted off into space to perform a spacewalk for an upcoming film, becoming the first civilian to do so.

Universal chairwoman Dame Donna Langley hinted at the future movie in a recent media interaction, which means that we might see the 60-year-old Hollywood actor making history at the International Space Station if all goes as planned.

The 54-year-old British film executive said that the actor would be flown into space before disembarking from his rocket. All of this would be will be captured on camera for the film.

Also read: Anna Sorokin, the con artist at centre of 'Inventing Anna', released from jail

"We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station", Donna explained to the BBC.

"And hopefully he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station," she added.

She also shared a few details about Tom's character in the secretive blockbuster. She said, "He will play a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth."